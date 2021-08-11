http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/Y_YDt8jqwrM/gavin-newsom-goes-captain-queeg.php

Gavin Newsom must have gotten some really bad recall election poll numbers today (or he was shaken by Andrew Cuomo’s rapid fall to political disgrace), because he completely lost it in an interview with editorial board members of the McClatchy newspapers. Keep in mind as you take this in that McClatchy is a liberal newspaper chain, and yet Newsom still lashes out at their totally legitimate questions, and has the body language of a certain Navy ship captain obsessed with some missing strawberries. The only thing missing are some large-gauge ball bearings for him to roll around in one hand.







If this clip could be shown to every California voter, he’d lose his recall in a landslide.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

