FOREST CITY, NC – A 20-year-old suspect is in custody after officials say the suspect critically wounded a Forest City Police officer in a shooting incident that occurred during the morning of August 9th.

NEW PHOTO: Police say Forest City Officer Jamie Hill (pictured) is in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen Monday morning. Officers from all over the region are now searching for a suspect, Akeil Franklin. https://t.co/3sQQgo5s6k pic.twitter.com/ZBIgIdpMty — WLOS (@WLOS_13) August 9, 2021

According to Forest City Police Chief Chris LeRoy, three officers responded to the area of Hill Street at approximately 8:30 a.m. on August 9th in response to a call regarding an “armed and dangerous” individual.

Upon the arrival of the officers, officials say the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Akeil Franklin, fired at the officers when they attempted to communicate with the suspect. During the incident, police say that Officer Jamie Hill was struck by the suspect’s gunfire.

Officers on the scene at the time of the incident returned fire at Franklin, but it’s unclear whether he was struck by the officers’ gunfire.

Officer Hill was subsequently transported to Spartanburg Regional Hospital, where he reportedly underwent at least one surgery and was cited as being in “critical but stable” condition by officials.

Chief LeRoy stated that Franklin, who local authorities are reportedly familiar with, was taken into custody during the afternoon of August 9th without further incident.

UPDATE: Forest City police say 20-year-old Akeil Franklin was taken into custody a short time ago without incident. https://t.co/gbnpswU6a2 — WSPA 7News (@WSPA7) August 9, 2021

Franklin, who was originally wanted for probation violations, is now facing three counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of assault on a law enforcement officer, and three counts of resisting a public officer.

The two other officers involved in the incident were placed on standard administrative leave as the investigation runs its course, which the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist with the investigation.

Chief LeRoy stated that Officer Hill has been with the Forest City Police for three years, having served in the military prior to joining the police department.

In other news regarding officers shot in the line of duty, two suspects have been charged in connection with the shooting of two Chicago Police officers, one of which succumbed to their injuries.

CHICAGO, IL – A third suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the fatal shooting of one Chicago Police officer and non-fatal shooting of another earlier in August, with officials identifying the officer that was killed while conducting a traffic stop.

2 brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago officer https://t.co/HOXNsk7Uwu pic.twitter.com/2pauTT5Yye — New York Post (@nypost) August 10, 2021

Two suspects have been charged, and a third is not charged due to lacking evidence, regarding the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Chicago Police Officer Ella French and the non-fatal shooting of her partner that occurred on August 7th.

Officials have confirmed that 21-year-old Emonte Morgan has been charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

The second suspect charged in the incident was identified as 22-year-old Eric Morgan, who was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and obstruction of justice.

Both Emonte and Eric Morgan, who are brothers, are slated to appear in court on August 10th for their respective bail hearings.

#BREAKING: Two brothers charged in fatal shooting of CPD officer Ella French and the shooting of her partner who remains hospitalized | More –> https://t.co/jEr5ZgusP8 pic.twitter.com/FKpezF6bLY — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) August 9, 2021

One of the two Morgan brothers were shot during the incident and was last stated as being stable after being transported to the Christ Hospital.

According to officials, the original traffic stop that preceded the shooting was merely over expired plates on the suspect’s vehicle.

The third suspect, who was only identified as a female passenger inside of the vehicle with the two suspects during the incident on August 7th, has not been charged due to officials citing lacking evidence of criminal culpability in the shooting of the officers.

Chicago police Supt. David Brown noted that investigators are focused on the Morgan brothers for Officer French’s killing and the injury of her partner, saying:

“There’s one reason that this happened. One reason. These two offenders killed Ella French and tried to kill [the second and third officer] there. That’s the only person we’re pointing the finger at today. I won’t entertain finger-pointing at anyone or anything else. They need to be fully held accountable for her murder.”

However, federal prosecutors have charged another individual who allegedly purchased the weapon that was used during the incident that killed Officer French and wounded her partner.

On August 9th, federal prosecutors charged 29-year-old Jamel Danzy for reportedly buying the gun used during the August 7th incident in Hammond, Indiana, in March and then later providing that weapon to an individual in Illinois that Danzy knew could not buy or possess a firearm.

The Chicago’s U.S. attorney’s office confirmed that the weapon connected to Danzy was recovered from the scene where Officer French was killed, and her partner was severely injured.

Danzy appeared in federal court on August 9th under charges of conspiracy to violate federal firearm laws, knowingly transferring a firearm to an out-of-state resident and knowingly disposing of a firearm to a convicted felon.

While Danzy may not have been the trigger-man, he could be facing up to five years in federal prison for the charges he’s facing.

Indiana Man Charged With Scheming to Straw Purchase Firearm Allegedly Used To Shoot Two #ChicagoPolice Officers, One Fatally https://t.co/iAtdnxwqzN — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) August 9, 2021

U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, John R. Lausch, Jr., stated the following about the case against Danzy:

“Straw purchasers and firearm traffickers enable violence with deadly consequences. Fighting violent crime is a top priority in our office, and we are committed to holding accountable those who engage in illicit firearm transactions.”

Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Division of the ATF, Kristen de Tineo, made the following statement regarding the matter:

“Tragedies like this happen when people straw purchase firearms on behalf of those who are prohibited from purchasing and possessing firearms themselves. ATF remains committed to working with our law enforcement partners and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to investigate these firearms trafficking schemes and prosecute those responsible.”

Police Officer Ella French

End of Watch: August 7, 2021 We will #NeverForget the true bravery she exemplified as she laid her life down to protect others. Please hold her family, loved ones and fellow Chicago Police officers in your thoughts as we grieve the loss of this hero. pic.twitter.com/kEUlNTv0Z4 — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) August 8, 2021

This is an ongoing investigation.

Please follow Law Enforcement Today as we continue to gather further insight into this developing case.

CHICAGO, IL – A late night shooting incident on August 7th left one Chicago Police officer killed and another “fighting for his life”, according to officials. Police reportedly have two suspects in custody but have stated that a third person of interest is wanted in connection with the incident.

Chicago shooting: 2 CPD officers shot, 1 killed near 63rd, Bell in West Englewood | https://t.co/vjBZelLUSY https://t.co/Zci5C10VfF — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) August 8, 2021

The incident reportedly occurred at approximately 9:10 p.m. on August 7th while the two unnamed officers were conducting a traffic stop in the area of the 6300 block of South Bell Avenue. It’s unclear as of this writing what the original traffic stop was related to prior to the shooting.

The officers, only identified as a male and female, were both shot while conducting the traffic stop. Both of the officers were transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, where unfortunately, the female officer succumbed to her sustained injuries.

As for the male officer, Chicago Police noted in a statement that he’s “fighting for his life” as of August 8th. The unnamed male officer reportedly sustained three gunshot wounds during the incident – one that exited his eye, one lodged in the back of his head, and another gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Officials say that the male officer is responsive, in that he is able to move one arm, but he’s currently intubated.

Police confirmed that two suspects were taken into custody in relation to the shooting, with one of the suspect’s reportedly having suffered a gunshot wound. A third suspect is still being sought on connection with the incident, police say.

Investigators also recovered a firearm at the scene of the incident.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown released the following statement regarding the shooting of the two officers:

“The Chicago Police Department has lost one of our own in an incomprehensible act of violence. A 29-year-old female officer assigned to the Community Safety Team was shot and killed in the line of duty Saturday night. A second officer was also shot and is in critical condition.”

“These officers put the safety and lives of others above their own, serving with courage and honor despite knowing the cost. Please pray for the family and loved ones of the fallen officer who will now face a world without her. Please also pray for the recovery of the officer who is fighting for his life.”

“I ask you to please hold their fellow officers in your thoughts as they process this heartbreaking tragedy. We will never forget the sacrifices these officers made to protect this city. We cannot forget.”

Chicago Police First Deputy Supt. Eric Carter stated that investigators are “struggling with the facts of this” and asked for the community to extend their prayers to the families of these two officers. Mayor Lori Lightfoot shared similar sentiments regarding the shooting, saying:

“They deserve our consideration, and they deserve our prayers every single day that they can return home safely to their families. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen tonight, and our heart aches for the loss of life.”

The identities of the suspects arrested in this case have not yet been revealed by officials.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Please follow Law Enforcement Today as we continue to gather further insight into this developing case.

