https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/haitis-presidential-election-delayed-until-november?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Haitian presidential election, to determine the successor to the recently assassinated Jovenel Moïse, has been pushed back to November.

The country’s provincial electoral council said the election, which had been scheduled for September, will now be held in November. The election has been delayed since 2019.

The second round of elections, which include both presidential and legislative politics, as well as municipal and local politics, will take place in late January. The country presently has no active legislature.

Last month, a group of mercenaries stormed the home of the then-president’s home, killing him and injuring the first lady. Though officials have brought individuals into custody suspected to be involved in the attack, the planning and motivation for the assassination remain shrouded in mystery.

Haitians authorities have, so far, arrested 44 people in connection with the assassination. Several Haitian Americans and Colombians, but also 12 Haitian police officers and the head of the president’s security detail.

The National Police of Haiti have also said they are investigating the involvement of former Supreme Court judge Wendelle Coq-Thelot, who may have played a role in the murder. Coq-Thelot had previously been ousted from his position following allegations from Moïse that there was a coup underway to overthrow and replace him.

