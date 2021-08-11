http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/DPPVqOPn1T8/

Tuesday on FNC’s “Fox News Primetime,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) argued the passage of the Democrat-backed infrastructure bill was a cave “woke politics.”

Hawley told host Lawrence Jones the bill could have additional legal implications regarding the gender identity issue.

“It has got too much Republican support in my view, and listen, at the end of the day, this is not an infrastructure bill as you pointed out. This is a woke politics bill,” he said. This is a bill that has gender identity language in it. It could open up new federal causes of action for gender identity lawsuits. This has got a climate change agenda in it. This has got the Green New Deal in it.”

“And so this is — and by the way, it’s all fueled with pork-barrel spending, so I’m opposing it,” Hawley continued. “I hope every Republican will oppose it, and at the end of the day, it is just about Joe Biden’s woke agenda.”

The Missouri GOP U.S. Senator explained this legislation was part of fulfilling President Joe Biden’s “radical social agenda.”

“I mean, that is not what Joe Biden wants,” Hawley added. “Joe Biden wants his radical social agenda to permeate every part of his legislative agenda, and it is, and that is why this bill is chock-full of all of the stuff you mentioned plus gender identity, plus the green new deal, plus climate change, it’s all been there because woke politics is what drives the Democratic Party and woke politics is what this bill is about.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

