https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/11/heres-the-texas-house-sergeant-at-arms-delivering-arrest-warrants-to-the-52-democrats-who-fled-the-state/

It was just last week that 22 of the 52 Texas House Democrats who fled the state to prevent a vote on legislation they didn’t like filed a lawsuit against Gov. Greg Abbott, alleging that his call for their arrest was causing them “anxiety, discomfort, and distress.” As Twitchy reported, Rep. Eddie Rodriguez posted a picture of the Dems with the defiant message, “Come and take us” — but we see now that it’s been deleted for some reason.

We don’t have any video of arrests, and there won’t be any perp walks — if arrested, the legislators aren’t taken to jail but rather to the capitol so they can do their jobs. What we do have, though, is video of the House sergeant at arms going around the capitol and delivering arrest warrants to all 52 Democrats at their offices.

House sergeant at arms just delivered a warrant for Ina Minjarez at her Capitol office. They’re walking around to the offices of all 52 House Dems with warrants delivering them now. #txlege pic.twitter.com/cYtF6CDO60 — Morgan O’Hanlon (@mcohanlon) August 11, 2021

This delights me on so many levels — christine (@inwondurland) August 11, 2021

PS: you won’t find them in their offices. — Jana Lynne Sanchez (@thejanasanchez) August 11, 2021

Everyone: Texas is turning blue Texas: Hold my beer — A.R. Wood (@TheRealArtWood) August 11, 2021

Be nice if they could just show up and do their jobs like adults, but if it must come to this…let’s go. — When reason fails, what then. (@voiceanddesign) August 11, 2021

Can we add nets and horses Planet of The Apes style?? — Justin Here (@JustinHere20) August 11, 2021

This is the kind of reality TV i want to binge on. — sassmaster tabby (@robo_tabby) August 11, 2021

I’m going to sit back tonight after work, crack open a “Miller,” and watch the inferno. Just kidding, I don’t drink Miller, but I do work unlike these criminals. — Jennifer (@JenniferNPL1) August 11, 2021

This is the absolute best thing I’ve seen all day! — thisAmericanGIRL🇺🇸 (@defundtheBidens) August 11, 2021

Perp walk please — setxb33chbum 🇺🇸 💜🍹🏖 (@setxb33chbum) August 11, 2021

Hate to see it 😂 — Bandit (@bandit__1977) August 11, 2021

disney+ really missing the boat here by not picking up the rights to this series — Nino (@baldingschemer) August 11, 2021

Here for the tasing — Whiskers, Ph. D (@MisterWhisker12) August 11, 2021

I wanted a posse. — Keep Calm and Carry (@johnnyfriegas) August 11, 2021

I want some Texas Rangers!! — Magnolia (@MagnoliaHenry18) August 11, 2021

The warrant language is great. It says “HEREIN FAIL NOT, but make due return hereof to this House.” — DC Dummy (@SwampDummy) August 11, 2021

Come on, “Democracy Died Today” Tweets from The Squad, don’t let me down! pic.twitter.com/tavE6jo45l — John Stephen Walsh. Yes, John Stephen Walsh. (@jswriter65) August 11, 2021

ROLL CALL! — Russell Flowers (@ChoralReave) August 11, 2021

“Have a great day.” 🤣 — 🇺🇸 Dr. Get Off My Lawn (@getoffmylawn60) August 11, 2021

Has anything good come from this stunt? We mean actual, tangible results of any sort?

