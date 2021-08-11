https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/cracking-angry-newsom-melts-recall-rage-rant-slams-desk-fist-video/

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) melted down during an interview with the Sacramento Bee editorial board.

The besieged governor lost his cool after reporters pointed out how bad things have gotten in California under his leadership (and full Democrat control) related to crime, homelessness, high taxes and unemployment.

‘The California dream is more like a mirage’ one reporter pointed out to Newsom.

Newsom went on whiny, unhinged rant at the end of the interview, slamming his hand on the desk nearly 60 times, finger-wagging and arms flailing.

“It’d be damn nice if our homegrown teams started focusing on what’s right!” Newsom said. “Everybody outside this state is bitching about this state because of our success!”

VIDEO:

A new left-leaning poll shows Newsom losing the recall election by double digits.

51% of the people surveyed in a poll conducted from August 2 to August 4 were in favor of recalling Newsom, while only 40% wanted to keep him in the governor’s seat.

The recall election for Gavin Newsom is set for September 14, 2021.

Larry Elder is the current Republican front runner in the recall election.

Gavin Newsom Unhinged During Interview with Journalist — morphs into Captain Queeghttps://t.co/rLJtWqcWEK#RecallGavinNewsom #WeveGotAStateToSave — Larry Elder (@larryelder) August 10, 2021

