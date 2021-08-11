https://nationalfile.com/the-cdc-has-plans-for-putting-people-in-covid-quarantine-camps/

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a lengthy document on its website, seemingly unnoticed when it was originally written, explaining how to put people in camps to keep them safe from COVID-19.

In the document released last year, titled “Interim Operational Considerations for Implementing the Shielding Approach to Prevent COVID-19 Infections in Humanitarian Settings“, the CDC offers an operational procedure for “humanitarian settings” in which putting people in camps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 may prove necessary. The document appears to contain procedures meant for use outside of the United States.

The CDC explains that “This approach has never been documented and has raised questions and concerns among humanitarian partners” but nevertheless explains that “The purpose of this document is to highlight potential implementation challenges of the shielding approach” from the perspective of the CDC. (READ MORE: Top Experts Say COVID-19 ‘Delta Variant’ Symptoms Are Identical To ‘Hay Fever’, Common Cold)

The document explains that “The shielding approach aims to reduce the number of severe COVID-19 cases by limiting contact between individuals at higher risk of developing the disease,” and these “high-risk” people “would be temporarily relocated to safe or ‘green zones’” that can be established at the “household, neighborhood, camp/sector or community” level depending on the need. “They would have minimal contact with family members and other low-risk residents,” the document explains.

It continues, “shielding may serve its objective to protect high-risk populations from disease and death” but notes that “implementation of the approach necessitates strict adherence” to the CDC’s protocol. Each “green zone” would require its own “dedicated latrine/bathing facility” and would severely limit contact with the outside world, instead relying on “high-risk” individuals policing and helping each other. Mandatory six foot social distancing would also be strongly enforced.

“The approach does not address the potential emotional, social/cultural, psychological impact for separated individuals,” notes the document. Additionally, the CDC warns that “The number of green zones required may be greater than anticipated.” The CDC notes that such green zones would need to be able to operate for at least six months. (READ MORE: CDC Admits It Overcounted Florida’s COVID Cases By Nearly 10,000, Counted Entire Weekend As One Day)

While the CDC does not endorse the use of camps to contain COVID-19, it notes that the “shielding approach” could “prove effective in preventing COVID-19 infection among high-risk populations”. As medical experts and alarmists spread fear about the “Delta Variant,” it may be important to note that the CDC writes that “The shielding approach is intended to alleviate stress on the healthcare system and circumvent the negative economic consequences of long-term containment measures and lockdowns.” In other words, the CDC appears to be pitching COVID camps as an alternative to lockdowns.

