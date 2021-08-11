https://www.gatekeepersonline.com/post/how-can-any-christian-trust-a-globalist-medical-world-controlled-by-transhumanists

This problem of medicine salesmen profiteering at the expense of good science has been going on for hundreds of years, (indisputably) but the humanist worldview, in direct rebellion to Biblical law, insists upon assuming all men are inherently good and we default to blind trust.

Most (sadly) modern American doctors are humanists devoid of proper theology – thus – bad science continues. The American Medical Association just publicly said they believe all boy-girl gender distinctions should be banned from US birth certificates. Their minds are obviously corrupted, and their “science” is also unavoidably corrupted too.

But I digress.

How can ANY thinking Christian (who believes in the sufficiency and inerrancy of Holy Scripture) trust a globalist medical world (heavily promoting fascism) controlled by transhumanists?

Yes, I’m directing this rhetorical question to the heart and soul of EVERY medical professional who calls themselves a Christian.

Ye have need of pastoral authority in thy life. Ye know not everything. Ye are NOT the final arbiter of others private medical decisions. Ye may be in danger of a great sin against thy Creator if thou stiffens thy neck to my words.

Help The GateKeepers confront the Leftist infiltration into the Church, Culture and Politics by becoming a Plugged In Member. You’ll receive 30% off in The GK Store, FREE admission to all online conferences and so much more! Click Here to get Plugged In today!

If you prefer to give a one-time or recurring donation, Click Here . Anyone who donates at least $10 will receive a FREE copy of Church & State: How the Left Used the Church to Conquer America .

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

