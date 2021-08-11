https://noqreport.com/2021/08/11/impeach-joe-biden/

The outcry has begun to impeach Joe Biden. He should be. Dan Bongino is noteworthy in making the call. And not for “ light and transient causes ,” to borrow from the Declaration of Independence. Not to stage show trials, like Pelosi, Schumer, and other Democrats did to Donald Trump.

If the United States had a recall referendum provision – as otherwise dysfunctional California does — canvassers would secure signatures to hold a Biden recall vote in record time, no doubt.

In just about seven months in office, Biden is surpassing what it took James Buchanan and Jimmy Carter – two of the most wretched presidents in U.S. history – to achieve in four years. Fecklessness (Buchanan) and bumbling cluelessness (Carter) aren’t grounds for impeachment.

Alas, neither is ongoing deterioration due to dementia. That’s the 25 th Amendment’s turf . Biden’s policies are grounds, though; they’re rife with calculated malice and, in one instance, as Biden inadvertently confessed, unconstitutional. His actions violate his oath of office .

From Bongino, per Yahoo! News, August 6 : Bongino argued Biden has invited an “invasion” at the U.S.-Mexico border, as the number of migrants attempting to cross the barrier illegally breaks records , and health concerns […]