https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/11/cpi-report-july-2021.html

Prices that Americans pay for everyday goods and services continued their recent acceleration in July as pent-up demand for travel and restaurants kept inflation hot, but about where economists had expected.

The Labor Department reported Wednesday that its consumer price index rose 5.4% in July from a year earlier, in line with June’s figure and matching the largest jump since August 2008.

The government said CPI increased 0.5% on a month-over-month basis, matching a consensus forecast from economists surveyed by Dow Jones.

Excluding energy and food, CPI rose by 0.3% last month, shy of a forecasted 0.4% increase and well below June’s rise of 0.9%. The core figure is up 4.3% over the last year, a slight deceleration from June’s 4.5%.

Economists often consider core CPI to be a more reliable indicator since it’s insulated from the frequent swings in petroleum and food prices.

Sharp decelerations in inflation in select areas of economy that had seen rapid price increases in the spring helped keep the headline numbers in check.

Used car and truck prices, which rose rapidly between April and June as Americans looked to vacation, rose just 0.2% in July after a climb of more than 10% in the prior month.

Apparel prices were flat after a 0.7% increase in June and transportation services prices actually declined after a pop of more than 1% at the end of the second quarter.

The Federal Reserve has been keeping a close eye on inflation prints since it’s the central bank’s job to maximize employment and keep prices stable.

Chairman Jerome Powell and other officials acknowledge the recent acceleration in prices, but believe that the inflation is “transitory” and that prices won’t continue to increase at their current pace for too long.

“Today’s CPI data should help assuage investor fears that the Fed is too laid-back about inflation pressures,” wrote Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors. “The details of the data release suggest some easing in the reopening and supply-shortage driven boost to prices, and tentatively suggests that inflation may have peaked. Investors in the transitory camp will feel slightly vindicated.”