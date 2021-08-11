https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/11/is-aoc-too-busy-to-care-about-whats-been-happening-to-migrants-in-the-rio-grande-valley-sector-photos-video/

Joe Biden’s handling of the border crisis has been nothing short of a dream. And by “dream,” we of course mean “nightmare.”

It’s been horrendous all the way down. Migrants are still surging to the border — often bringing COVID19 with them — and subsequently being released and getting lost track of.

To be fair, though, they kind of have to be released. Because at a certain point, the cages become too full to contain any more:

🚨🚨: Source sends new photos from the Rio Grande Valley sector, showing dozens of illegal aliens on top of each other, including massive groups of what appear to be unaccompanied minors. This is the #BidenBorderCrisis. For more: https://t.co/QE59oV4uzS pic.twitter.com/dMOucVda42 — John Cooper (@thejcoop) August 11, 2021

Illegal immigration advocates love to remind opponents that no person is illegal, that migrants are still humans worthy of dignity. We’d like to know what’s humane or dignified about cramming them into already overcrowded facilities.

Video of an overcrowded Border Patrol facility in the Rio Grande Valley Sector from this week. From the source: “This has surpassed the point of sustainability — this is lunacy.” Fed-up BP agents are taking videos/pics to show what’s really happening –> https://t.co/cT4uWOQqSf pic.twitter.com/Z1fu6D9M9S — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 11, 2021

Warning: Graphic The overcrowded facilities are one part of the current border crisis. Another aspect has been the vehicle crashes while transporting people trying to avoid BP. This one was last week south of Falfurrias, TX. The van had around 24 people, at least 10 were killed. pic.twitter.com/HnZ24nB7En — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 11, 2021

A law enforcement source told me there’s been a dramatic increase in vehicle smuggling this year, leading to more crashes. In the RGV, there were three fatal car crashes in a one-week period, totaling 13 deaths. None of them were the result of the police pursuing the vehicles. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 11, 2021

This wasn’t supposed to happen under President Biden and Vice President Harris. Not on their watch. Maybe they can just blame someone else.

@ComfortablySmug why would Desantis and Trump do this! — SportsBobcat (@Sports_Bob_cat) August 11, 2021

Damn that Ron DeSantis.

Kids in cages doesn’t garner the same attention it used to. Weird….anybody know why…? — Kody (@K_MARTmvtx) August 11, 2021

Honestly? Drawing a blank. Feel like it should be pretty obvious but I just can’t put my finger on it… pic.twitter.com/RaZvwndcqP — James Klann (@jdklann) August 11, 2021

We just need to get someone with a loud megaphone to amplify this national scandal. Is AOC available?

i’m sure AOC will be seen crying near this facility shortly? — Mantis Toboggan (@coffeethc) August 11, 2021

I’m sure @AOC is on her way to fake cry Infront of another parking lot https://t.co/88uUYIEhXp — Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) August 11, 2021

Just as soon as she finishes up with her more pressing business.

Nah, she’s making $60 hoodies now. — Ten. (@ogaten10) August 11, 2021

Priorities, you know.

