Recently, California Gov. Gavin Newsom was spotted picking up trash in Berkeley (while wearing a mask, of course).

Good morning from under a Berkeley freeway underpass, where Gov. ⁦@GavinNewsom⁩ is cleaning up some trash pic.twitter.com/2MuEX98FnI — Jeremy B. White (@JeremyBWhite) August 9, 2021

The Washington Examiner’s Tiana Lowe noted that Newsom’s presence there suggested he’d seen his most recent polling numbers.

Well, at this point, it seems safe to say that Newsom has indeed seen the latest polling numbers:

Gavin Newsom is completely losing it. pic.twitter.com/Z84xTnKMYF — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) August 11, 2021

He does seem to be a bit on-edge.

He doesn’t sound unhinged, just stressed. — Jonathan Dunn (@JonneyDunn) August 11, 2021

Oh, he’s stressed.

You’d think he was up against Abbott and Desantis in the runoff. Super frazzled. Not a good look🥴 — Kim Wilson (@TheMrsKimWilson) August 11, 2021

This guy ain’t doing so hot on an emotional level. https://t.co/s5v4UCAeuj — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) August 11, 2021

It’s looking like he won’t be doing so hot on a still-being-governor level pretty soon.

“Future ex-governor” has a good ring to it. — Pocket Full of Sunshine (@sunshine_full) August 11, 2021

