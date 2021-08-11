https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/11/jen-psaki-says-the-taliban-has-to-assess-their-role-in-the-international-community/

We do wish there were more context to this five-second clip, but even so, it’s pretty astounding. It’s clear that the Taliban is busy retaking control of Afghanistan now that American troops have been recalled, but the Taliban has a responsibility: it needs to assess what it wants its role to be in the international community.

Some people are saying this was some sort of veiled threat to the Taliban, like they’d better shape up or else … they’ll be shunned by the international community? They’ve made their role pretty clear for quite a long time now.

