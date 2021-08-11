https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/11/jen-psaki-says-the-taliban-has-to-assess-their-role-in-the-international-community/

We do wish there were more context to this five-second clip, but even so, it’s pretty astounding. It’s clear that the Taliban is busy retaking control of Afghanistan now that American troops have been recalled, but the Taliban has a responsibility: it needs to assess what it wants its role to be in the international community.

.@PressSec: “The Taliban also has to make an assessment about what they want their role to be in the international community.”

pic.twitter.com/UNzTltdrce — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 11, 2021

Psaki: “The Taliban also has to make an assessment about what they want their role to be in the international community.” Um, I’m pretty sure they decided long ago they were comfortable with “terrorist organization.” #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/v8Ta8WDnnP — John Cooper (@thejcoop) August 11, 2021

Like, seriously, does the White House think these guys are incoming college freshmen trying to decide their major? I get that “foreign policy by slogan” is the Obama-Biden thing, but come on. #Afghanistan — John Cooper (@thejcoop) August 11, 2021

I think they’ve already made that decision. — CPL Commissioner (@CPL_Commish) August 11, 2021

I feel like they’ve made themselves quite clear. — Nick Thompson (@NickAThompson) August 11, 2021

They, uh, made a statement about what their intentions were on the international stage at one point. I’m trying to remember, like 2 decades back or so? Maybe? — Ben Corley (@BenCorley19) August 11, 2021

They have made their role quite clear. — Jack Longo (@jfranl2002) August 11, 2021

I think they’ve already decided what role they want to play 😂 — Wall Street Shaman (@FreakTrader) August 11, 2021

Kind of thinking they don’t really care about international approval. They are medieval. — Mike Petersen (@mdpeteav8r) August 11, 2021

I feel like they’ve done that already, multiple times @PressSec — Searching (@bpmcgant) August 11, 2021

Excuse me “circle-back girl,” I don’t think the Taliban gives a shit about what the international community thinks about them. — mrbala (@mrbala2a) August 11, 2021

Clown show. They are warlords that don’t care about the international community. — chubfran (@chubfran1) August 11, 2021

Is she serious with that answer?? — Ashley 🌹 (@ACubanRose) August 11, 2021

Maybe she could go over there and talk with them and see how it goes — no sky too high (@imthatguyny) August 11, 2021

Maybe they can send their social influencer intern to convince the Taliban not to do anything bad. — Mark Leland (@MarkLelandMD) August 11, 2021

What role does a terror organization want? — Balaji🇮🇳 (@M1L2T2) August 11, 2021

I’m pretty sure they still feel their role is to destroy Western civilization. Of course now there are internal programs around the world to help facilitate that so they’ll probably just hang out for a while. — Green21 (@green2119533367) August 11, 2021

Some people are saying this was some sort of veiled threat to the Taliban, like they’d better shape up or else … they’ll be shunned by the international community? They’ve made their role pretty clear for quite a long time now.

