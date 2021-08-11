https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/11/jennifer-rubin-getting-heat-for-questioning-face-the-nation-tweet-about-pregnant-people/

The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin, who a while back took “conservative blogger” out of her Twitter profile in favor of “pro-democracy opinion writer,” is getting some heat Wednesday for moving into J.K. Rowling territory. It seems Rubin has outed herself as a trans-exclusionary radical feminist, or TERF, by calling out “Face the Nation” and its tweet about “pregnant people” getting the OK for the COVID vaccine.

CDC now recommends pregnant people get vaccinated https://t.co/Qdeagi5702 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) August 11, 2021

Pregnant people? What happened to pregnant women? — Jennifer ‘pro-voting’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 11, 2021

Uh oh.

This should go well. These are your allies now, Jen. pic.twitter.com/0UdhiskW5o — Brian Knotts (@brianknotts) August 11, 2021

Why would you tweet this? Is your tweet meant to direct hate toward trans men? Seriously, with all this things you write about, you felt the need to write this? — Truth-Telling Woman (@think_teach1) August 11, 2021

It’s not just women that can get pregnant — BrooklynGirl (@debcvny) August 11, 2021

Yes, pregnant people. We should applaud the use of inclusive/accurate language, not be out off by it. — Jamie 🏳️‍🌈🐝 (@shiverinfrost) August 11, 2021

You are on a sinking ship Jennifer. We aren’t putting the genie back in the bottle no matter how much you stomp your feet about it. Pregnant people. Deal with it or don’t but we’re not going backwards. Period. — Jazzdoggie (@Jazzdoggie2) August 11, 2021

Enjoy your new friends.

This “happened” a while ago as we in the field of birth recognized that words matter and some birthing people don’t identify as women. — Melissa (@SablackGonzalez) August 11, 2021

Why do you care more about things being the way you remember them than you do about the dignity of marginalized people? I just don’t get it. But you know what they say. When you’re right, you’re RIGHT. — Jonathan Lima (@jlimahaverford) August 11, 2021

That’s got to sting.

Hopefully they had their babies safely and successfully, as have the trans men who are still able to give birth. — Dr. Eric Valinsky (@evalinsky) August 11, 2021

Some people who identify as a man have periods and get pregnant. Get with the times, ma’am, this was a hurtful comment to some folks. — BethTheHermit (@BethTheHermit) August 11, 2021

Don’t go there. — Friendly, Appealing Blimp (@DammitJenna65) August 11, 2021

Men can get pregnant too, please keep up. — Skybuster (@Skybuster187) August 11, 2021

Did they stutter? They said anyone who’s pregnant. What’s the problem? — Dismantle the Camps, Reunite the Families. Now. (@ForRealFormica) August 11, 2021

This is really more problematic than when you said Warren’s aggressive attack during the debates was, “…not a good look for her.” I enjoy your columns, but you might want to delete this tweet. — Sumerian Independence Now! (@SumerNow) August 11, 2021

Oh c’mon, are you for real with this?! — Desperate TX times (call for desperate measures) (@DesperateTime12) August 11, 2021

Oh boy…I like you, Jennifer, but if you go down the TERF rabbit hole, I’m gonna have to unfollow and block. — Erin Go Braless (@asapherpes) August 11, 2021

Yep pregnant people. Or birthing people. Them’s the rules your new bunkmates enforce. Enjoy! — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) August 11, 2021

I respectfully suggest you consider choosing your allies much more carefully in the future. — Mark Michael (@MarkMic35809922) August 11, 2021

Welcome to hell Jen you helped create it. — Logan Sado🇺🇸🧀 (@Logan_sado) August 11, 2021

In progressive America we now have pregnant men emojis. — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) August 11, 2021

are you saying men can’t get pregnant? sexist pic.twitter.com/MCn6wV396T — PodiatristRonaRonHuxtable (@PodiatristRon) August 11, 2021

Enjoy your new home, Jen. — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) August 11, 2021

Someone open another box of expired wine for Jen — the camopapa who laughs … (@camopapa0410) August 11, 2021

Welcome to your new party. — Woke Gul Dukat (@Zachariahskylab) August 11, 2021

Enjoy the bed you have helped make. — attitudeengineer (@attitudeengine1) August 11, 2021

This is what you wanted, don’t act surprised. Men are winning beauty pageants and taking women’s sports scholarships too. Give it another 5-10 years and women will be back to the status they had in the old days — Bob the Superspreader (@bob84063825) August 11, 2021

Jenn’s apology and retraction coming shortly. — NeVeRMoRe (@Bird_or_Devil) August 11, 2021

We really wonder if she’ll double-down on this or delete it.

