http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/TN9CzCPRB98/

The long-running quiz show is making Double Jeopardy a reality by announcing two new permanent hosts: Executive producer Mike Richards, who will lead the nightly syndicated “Jeopardy!” and “The Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik, who will take on primetime specials and tournaments on ABC, starting with a college championship next year.

“Jeopardy!” has spent the past seven months rotating 16 guest hosts at the podium once manned by late host Alex Trebek. Some, including LeVar Burton and former champ Ken Jennings, were contenders for the permanent slot, while others, such as “Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts, were paying tribute to Trebek’s legacy.

Two of them – Richards, 46, and Bialik, 45 – got the permanent nod from Sony Pictures Television.

“I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to host the syndicated version of ‘Jeopardy!,’ ” Richards said in the Wednesday announcement. “Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined being chosen to step into a role of this magnitude.”

Richards, only the second host in the current version of the show’s 37-year history, will take over for the 38th season premiere on Sept. 13, and is expected to step down from his producer role. (The season finale, with guest host Joe Buck, airs Friday). Variety last week reported Richards was the frontrunner, but Sony declined comment at the time.

Richards was also a top pick of USA TODAY’s TV critic Kelly Lawler who kept tally and ranked all 16 of the guests hosts’ performances. While some fans complained that Richards picked himself for the job, the final choice was made by top Sony executives, based on focus groups and other data, and Richards told staffers in a memo this week that the choice was not his to make.

“I was very surprised by the reaction to me, and very flattered,” Richards said in an interview last May. “I think it speaks to the passion of our fan base that they can (embrace) a guy that’s unknown.”

Bialik, who also stars in Fox sitcom “Call Me Kat,” described the potential to host the show more permanently a “dream job.”

More:‘Jeopardy!’ guest host Mayim Bialik on the ‘dream job,’ biggest challenge, Alex Trebek’s legacy

The dream became a reality and Bialik describes it as “surreal.”

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the Jeopardy! family,” Bialik added in a statement. “What started out with my 15-year-old repeating a rumor from Instagram that I should guest host the show has turned into one of the most exciting and surreal opportunities of my life!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

