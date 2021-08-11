http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_tE0GD-_jAs/

Alfredo Ortiz, president and CEO of the pro-small business group Job Creators Network, slammed the 19 Republican U.S. Senators who supported the Democrat-backed infrastructure bill as suffering from “Republican Stockholm Syndrome” and said the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill “is just table ante for Democrats’ $3.5 trillion socialist bill that will quickly follow.”

“Democrats’ $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is more reckless spending on long-held Democratic priorities like railroads, public transit, and electric charging stations. The bill is infrastructure in name only,” Ortiz said in a statement.

“According to a new analysis by the Committee to Unleash Prosperity, only one in four dollars in the bill goes to roads, bridges, and airports,” Ortiz continued. “Adding insult, the bill is partly paid for by delaying President Trump’s prescription drug rebate rule that would have significantly lowered drug prices for seniors.”

H.R. 3684, or the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, passed on Tuesday by a margin of 69-30. Nineteen Senate Republicans voted for the infrastructure bill, handing an increasingly unpopular President Joe Biden a major policy victory. Those Senate Republicans include:

Dan Sullivan (R-AK) Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) Mike Crapo (R-ID) Roy Blunt (R-MO) Richard Burr (R-NC) Deb Fischer (R-NE) Lindsey Graham (R-SC) Rob Portman (R-OH) Thom Tillis (R-NC) Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) Jim Risch (R-ID) Chuck Grassley (R-IA) Bill Cassidy (R-LA) Kevin Cramer (R-ND) Roger Wicker (R-MS) Mitch McConnell (R-KY) John Hoeven (R-ND) Susan Collins (R-ME) Mitt Romney (R-UT)

Nationally syndicated radio host Mark Levin, author of American Marxism, called the 19 Republican U.S. Senators who supported a Democrat-backed infrastructure bill “the Madoffs of the Republican Party” and said they chose “tyranny” by siding with Democrats to pass the bill.

“This bill is just table ante for Democrats’ $3.5 trillion socialist bill that will quickly follow. This unprecedented spending will fuel inflation, which is already giving workers a ‘Biden pay cut’ in the form of lower real wages and is the biggest concern among small businesses, according to the Job Creators Network Foundation’s Monthly Monitor poll,” Ortiz continued. “The media champions this infrastructure bill as ‘bipartisan,’ but a better way to describe it is just another example of Republican Stockholm Syndrome.”

