Joe Biden on Wednesday met ‘virtually’ with governors and mayors at the White House to discuss his administration’s infrastructure plans.

As usual, Biden’s virtual meeting was awkward and full of gaffes.

Biden awkwardly ‘joked’ with Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer: “Being mayor may be the toughest job in American politics because they know where you live.”

At one point Joe Biden confused Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer with his Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm.

The media continues to ignore Biden’s cognitive decline.

Biden wandered off course yesterday when he returned to the White House after spending several days in his Delaware basement.

Joe Biden was so lost that one of his handlers/secret service agents had to point to him to show him where to walk.

