Yesterday New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation:

SIREN: Andrew Cuomo announces his resignation, effective in 14 days https://t.co/V3hKGPQZs9 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 10, 2021

According to Fox News media reporter Joseph Wulfsohn, maybe “60 Minutes” will finally find something Andrew Cuomo-related to report after nearly a year and a half of yawning:

NEW: “60 Minutes,” the iconic CBS News program, went the *entire year* without covering ANY of Andrew Cuomo’s scandals before he announced his resignation. The last time his name was even mentioned on the show was March 2020, according to transcripts.https://t.co/lCimkCT4pf — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) August 11, 2021

Ah, “journalism”!

60 Minutes is not a news program, but a Democrat propaganda program. https://t.co/8rIjHvHNMB — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 11, 2021

Wulfsohn noted that, though “60 Minutes” ignored Cuomo’s myriad scandals and accusations against him, they found time for a bogus hit on Florida Gov. DeSantis:

“60 Minutes” faced significant backlash in April for airing a report that accused DeSantis of a “pay for play” scheme involving the local grocery store chain Publix, which was the first retailer in the Sunshine State to be granted the coronavirus vaccine. The report suggested the popular store was given preferential treatment because of its corporate PAC donation to a DeSantis PAC, but bipartisan voices in Florida decried the narrative as false.

But “journalists don’t take sides,” or something.

It must be nice to be a member of the privileged class. — John J Rambo (@JohnJRamboEsq) August 11, 2021

Membership has its privileges.

The liberal media is garbage. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) August 11, 2021

I remember being a kid thinking @60Minutes was this super serious show for smart adults. Boy have they declined over the last few years — Thomas Birchfield (@ThomasBirchfie6) August 11, 2021

60 Minutes stopped being a news program years ago. — Jerry Keirns (@JerryKeirns) August 11, 2021

It’s not journalism. It’s Democrat propaganda. — Wilford Brimley 2.0 (@AmericanTrump4) August 11, 2021

Journalism is beyond repair.

It is a PR machine for wealthy corporations that cover the politicians who protect them https://t.co/IdkbE41CXC — Patrick Staunton (@PatrickinNOLA) August 11, 2021

