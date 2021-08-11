https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/11/journos-kids-should-wear-masks-all-day-long-also-journos-we-cant-do-our-job-if-were-wearing-a-mask/

Is it too much to ask for the adult journos covering the White House to, at the very least, keep their masks on when shouting questions at the president as this is when they actually might work at preventing an infected person from spreading the virus?

But it wasn’t just Peter Alexander. Here’s another example:

. . .and another. . .

. . .and another. . .

But it looks like CNN’s Kaitlain Collins has on two masks which just shows these other journos they *can* do their jobs and keep masked up at the same time:

Watch for yourself:

