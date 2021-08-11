https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/11/journos-kids-should-wear-masks-all-day-long-also-journos-we-cant-do-our-job-if-were-wearing-a-mask/

Is it too much to ask for the adult journos covering the White House to, at the very least, keep their masks on when shouting questions at the president as this is when they actually might work at preventing an infected person from spreading the virus?

Lol White House reporter Peter Alexander pulls down his mask to shout question to Biden about enforcing mask mandate. The only moment a mask might do something is when you are shouting in a crowd. But that’s the only time these people pull them off. — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) August 10, 2021

But it wasn’t just Peter Alexander. Here’s another example:

. . .and another. . .

. . .and another. . .

But it looks like CNN’s Kaitlain Collins has on two masks which just shows these other journos they *can* do their jobs and keep masked up at the same time:

Watch for yourself:

Happening Now: The President and Vice President deliver remarks on the Senate’s passage of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. https://t.co/Hk42tLoOES — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 10, 2021

***

