https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-chad-prather-show/judicial-tyranny-ideologues-are-stealing-our-kids-innocence

Have U.S. courts become more interested in ideology than the best interests of American children?

One father, Jeffrey Younger, joined the Chad Prather Show to discuss why he believes the courts are more interested in ideology than the best interest of his son.

Younger’s ex-wife,

Anne Georgulas, a pediatrician, said her child – James – “began to express a desire to be a girl in 2015. When James was 3-years -old, according to Anne, he began asking to wear dresses and look like the female characters from the Disney movie Frozen.

It was

reported that “Mr. Younger and Dr. Georgulas’ four-year marriage was annulled in 2016, at which point Dr. Georgulas was given exclusive control of decisions regarding medical, psychological and educational issues.”

Younger has fought in court to stop his ex-wife from allowing him to undergo social transition which Younger says will push James to undergo chemical transition. He explained to Chad what he experienced during his battles in the Texas court system.

Watch the clip for more from this conversation. Can’t watch? Download the clip

here.

Use promo code CHAD to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Chad Prather?

To enjoy more of Chad’s comedy, craziness and common sense, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the America

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

