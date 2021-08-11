https://hannity.com/media-room/just-in-california-first-state-to-mandate-vaccines-for-all-public-school-teachers-and-staff/

Teachers and staff at all public schools in California will soon be required to take the COVID-19 vaccine or face scheduled testing, the first statewide vaccine mandate for educators in the United States.

“Schoolteachers and school staff in California must have proof of vaccination against Covid-19 or else face weekly testing, Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Wednesday, making the state the first in the nation to make the move,” reports the New York Times.

“Many large companies, including Google, Disney, Tyson Foods and Microsoft, have announced some vaccination requirements for workers who would be returning to offices and plants,” adds the newspaper.

The announcement comes as Newsom faces a razor-thin recall election this September.

Newsom vented to reporters during a video call this week where he lamented about people “b****ing about” problems in the Golden State like taxes, crime, and homelessness.

Newsom not doing so hot 😂 pic.twitter.com/LcTx2jJOSZ — thehardhatintellectual (@MelanieMusey) August 10, 2021

“It would be nice if our homegrown team would be focusing on what’s right,” Newsom yelled. “Everybody outside this state is b****ing about this state.”

“Guys, forgive me, I know I am a little pointed today but I’ve been taking a lot from you folks for a lot of months,” Newsom added. “I should be able to express myself, too.”

“I’m a future ex-governor,” he later admitted. “It could happen in a few weeks, it could happen in a few years. I love this damn state.”

Latest polls show voters evenly split on whether Newsom should be removed.

A new survey from Emerson shows 48% are now against the recall and 46% support removing Newsom.

“As it turns out, COVID is re-emerging,” said Golden State political insider Darry Sragow. “And now the fact is the governor is going to have to handle it in a way that reassures these Democratic voters.”

“How close the recall turns out to be depends on exactly one thing and only one thing,” Sragow said. “And that is whether Democrats take the time to vote.”

Read the full report at the NY Times.

