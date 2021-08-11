https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/just-cdc-urges-pregnant-breastfeeding-women-take-covid-jab/

The CDC on Wednesday urged all pregnant or breastfeeding women to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

In an effort to scare pregnant women, the CDC said data suggest expecting mothers face an “increased risk of severe illness from Covid-19.”

“CDC recommends that pregnant people should be vaccinated against COVID-19, based on new evidence about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines,” the CDC said. “COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for all people 12 years and older, including people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or trying to get pregnant now or might become pregnant in the future.”

The CDC said there is no evidence that the experimental Covid vaccines cause fertility problems in women or men:

Evidence about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy has been growing. These data suggest that the benefits of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine outweigh any known or potential risks of vaccination during pregnancy.

There is currently no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, cause fertility problems in women or men.

“Pregnant people”

Preliminary: New CDC study found no increased risk of miscarriage after #COVID19 vaccination during early pregnancy. These findings can help inform discussions about COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy between pregnant people & healthcare providers: https://t.co/pBVlI6STf8 pic.twitter.com/kruX8OJvyl — CDC (@CDCgov) August 11, 2021

