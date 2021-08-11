https://www.dailywire.com/news/lapd-union-asks-nba-to-punish-jaxon-hayes-for-alleged-assault-on-officer-hate-speech

The union representing more than 9,990 members of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has asked the National Basketball Association (NBA) to launch an investigation into the recent arrest of New Orleans Pelicans player Jaxson Hayes and “take appropriate corrective action.”

In a letter to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson obtained by TMZ Sports, the Los Angeles Police Protective League (LAPPL) claimed Hayes “criminally assaulted police officers” responding to a domestic abuse call at his girlfriend’s home last month “and repeatedly called them the N-word.”

“We hope you send an unequivocal message that assaulting a police officer will never be tolerated by the NBA,” the letter said.

Hayes, who is biracial, said police used excessive force during the incident.

TMZ Sports had previously released exclusive video reportedly showing Hayes being tased during part of the struggle.

Nba get to business! This is Bull💩 pic.twitter.com/V4NrKrNwg1 — Famouslos32 (@famouslos32) August 4, 2021

LAPPL President Craig Lally signed the note on behalf of the union’s Board of Directors. It says Hayes’ alleged behavior was “repugnant and in clear violation of the law, the National Basketball Association (NBA) code of conduct and warrant immediate action by the NBA to show that it takes reports of domestic abuse seriously.”

The LAPPL said Hayes, who is 6-foot-11 and 220 pounds, “violated the NBA policy on violence” when he “violently pushed” an LAPD officer “into a wall causing physical injury.” The letter said that a union official viewed bodycam footage of the incident and concluded Hayes had committed a felonious assault on a police officer and obstructed law enforcement from performing their duties.

“The video is clear. Your swift action in this incident is warranted.”

The union went on to accuse Hayes of violating the league’s policy prohibiting domestic abuse. LAPPL then called on Silver to investigate whether Hayes used “hate speech” while interacting with officers, asking the commissioner to “hold him accountable for the blatant violation of the NBA’s values of ‘equality, tolerance, inclusion and respect.’”

As The Daily Wire previously reported, LAPD said officers had responded to a radio call of a domestic dispute on July 28 at approximately 2:50 a.m. Upon arrival, they made contact with Hayes in the front yard.

“Officers informed Hayes they received a call at the location and needed to speak with the victim, but requested Hayes remain outside while they did so,” LAPD’s Media Relations Division said in a statement on July 29. “Body Worn Video captured Hayes repeatedly attempting to enter the residence, despite officers blocking his path and verbal commands for him to remain outside. Officers requested a backup and they attempted to place Hayes’ hands behind his back; however, Hayes broke free of the officers’ grasp and pushed one of the officers into a wall.”

“Officers utilized physical force to take Hayes down to the ground to overcome his resistance,” the statement continued. “Once on the ground, Hayes attempted to get up and continued resisting officers. Officers utilized two deployments of the taser, as well as bodyweight and physical force during the altercation, which lasted for approximately two and a half minutes, before officers were able to handcuff Hayes.”

Hayes, 21, was hospitalized for several hours due to unspecified injuries related to the scuffle, then booked into jail on suspicion of resisting arrest. About two hours later, he was released on $25,000 bond.

Last week, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said the department was looking into whether officers applied force to Hayes’ neck while taking him into custody. Moore said Hayes had made a complaint that “he could not breathe and said there was a constraint or restriction on his neck,” the chief said.

Related: LAPD Investigating ‘Use Of Force’ In Arrest Of NBA’s Jaxson Hayes

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

