Larry Elder got the endorsement of legendary actor and director Clint Eastwood Tuesday in the recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), the gubernatorial candidate announced.

“Clint Eastwood just contacted me with a message of his support,” Elder, a former conservative talk radio host, said. “A shout out to Mr. Eastwood. You made my day.”

Elder added as a hashtag: “We’ve got a state to save.”

