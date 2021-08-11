https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/loudoun-county-teacher-just-resigned-on-the-spot/

Posted by Kane on August 11, 2021 3:04 am

Loudoun County 5th grade teacher Laura Leanne just resigned tonight after the school board forced her to sign a contract promising to snitch on other faculty voicing disagreements with progressive policies. Under this bill, faculty will be punished if they don’t comply with the preferred pronouns of students as early as kindergarten.

