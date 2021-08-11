https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/loudoun-county-teacher-just-resigned-on-the-spot/
A woman who says she’s a Loudoun County teacher just broke into tears addressing the school board saying she would not honor the transgender pronoun policy because of her faith and she told the board she was quitting her job, right there on the spot. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/GTPa2C0Twz
— Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderTV) August 11, 2021
Loudoun County 5th grade teacher Laura Leanne just resigned tonight after the school board forced her to sign a contract promising to snitch on other faculty voicing disagreements with progressive policies. Under this bill, faculty will be punished if they don’t comply with the preferred pronouns of students as early as kindergarten.
5th grade teacher Laura Leanne just resigned on the spot. She alleges that the school board forced her to sign a contract promising to snitch on other faculty who are caught voicing disagreements with their progressive policies. pic.twitter.com/g5miBe7xEn
— Justine Brooke Murray (@Justine_Brooke) August 11, 2021