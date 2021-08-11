http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Y17NMS_f1TU/

A teacher of Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) in Virginia resigned during a school board meeting over the district’s Critical Race Theory training program, which she says labeled her an oppressor due to her skin color, and is pushing “highly politicized agendas” onto the county’s “most vulnerable constituents, the children.”

“Within the last year, I was in one of my so-called equity trainings that white, Christian, able-bodied females currently have the power in our schools, and that ‘this has to change,’” teacher Laura Morris said during Tuesday’s Loudoun County School Board meeting.

“Clearly, you’ve made your point,” Morris continued. “You no longer value me or many other teachers you’ve employed in this county. So since my contract outlines the power that you have over my employment in Loudoun County Public Schools, I thought it necessary to resign in front of you.”

A woman who says she’s a Loudoun County teacher just broke into tears addressing the school board saying she would not honor the transgender pronoun policy because of her faith and she told the board she was quitting her job, right there on the spot. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/GTPa2C0Twz — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderTV) August 11, 2021

“School board, I quit,” the teacher affirmed. “I quit your policies, I quit your training, and I quit being a cog in a machine that tells me to push highly politicized agendas to our most vulnerable constituents: the children.”

“I will find employment elsewhere. I encourage all parents and staff in this county to flood the private schools,” she added.

During her remarks, Morris also pointed out the school board’s “lack of consideration for the growing population of concerned citizens in this division, clearly evidenced by this empty room tonight where you shut the doors to the public.”

Morris also alleged that the Loudoun County superintendent told her last year that expressing a dissenting opinion “is not allowed.”

The teacher added that the superintendent went as far as to “send a form to my colleagues and I, encouraging us to fill it out if we hear one another speaking against the controversial policies being promoted by this school board.”

LCPS has become somewhat of a national spectacle in recent months, as concerned parents rally to recall the school board members pushing Critical Race Theory, an academic movement teaching children that the U.S. is fundamentally racist, and they must view every social interaction and person in terms of race in order to be “antiracist.”

The school board members in question were also found to be part of a Facebook group that created and shared a list of parents who opposed the “racist” curriculum.

Meanwhile, LCPS interim superintendent Scott A. Ziegler insisted the school system is “not teaching critical race theory,” but rather, that they are about two years into racial “equity” education, which Ziegler admits uses “common vocabulary” to Critical Race Theory, and that overlap is unavoidable.

In May, the embattled LCPS made headlines again when it suspended gym teacher Bryon “Tanner” Cross, who at a school board meeting cited science and Christianity when opposing a policy that requires teachers to agree with children’s claim that they are members of the opposite sex.

In June, the Twentieth Judicial Circuit of Virginia ordered the school board to immediately reinstate Cross.

Morris and Cross are not the only teachers speaking out against Loudoun County’s bizarre and concerning policies.

Fairfax County school teacher Lilit Vanetsyan slammed the school board over Critical Race Theory, and encouraged students not to allow “anybody to tell you that you cannot accomplish anything because of your skin color, or to hate yourself because of your skin color.”

