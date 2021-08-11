https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/567300-manchin-sends-warning-shot-over-serious-concerns-about-35t-spending-plan

Sen. Joe ManchinJoe ManchinSenate Democrats try to defuse GOP budget drama Nearly 200 House Democrats call for focus on clean energy tax credits in reconciliation Democrats take first step toward .5T spending plan MORE (D-W.Va.) is sending a warning shot to President Biden Joe BidenBiden pushing to support Florida schools amid DeSantis mask dispute Cuomo resigns after inquiry finds he harassed women GOP governors divided over response to COVID-19 surge MORE and congressional leaders, saying he has “serious concerns” about spending $3.5 trillion on a massive package that Democrats want to pass later this year.

Manchin said in a statement early Wednesday that he has “serious concerns about the grave consequences … if Congress decides to spend another $3.5 trillion.”

“Given the current state of the economic recovery, it is simply irresponsible to continue spending at levels more suited to respond to a Great Depression or Great Recession – not an economy that is on the verge of overheating,” Manchin said.

He added that “irresponsible levels of spending” could negatively impact the United States’ ability to react to “unforeseen consequences.”

“I urge my colleagues to seriously consider this reality as this budget process unfolds in the coming weeks and months,” Manchin said.

Manchin has previously raised concerns about the debt and Republicans are warning that the spending plan, combined with the $1.9 trillion coronavirus bill, is driving concerns about inflation, which they’ve used to hammer Democrats in recent weeks.

But his new statement comes only hours after Senate Democrats approved a budget blueprint that includes the $3.5 trillion top-line and broad instructions for drafting the spending plan Democrats want to pass this fall without GOP votes.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerCuomo resigns after investigation finds he harassed multiple women Senate budget resolution includes Interior funding after Democratic urging Addressing the health care worker shortages that made COVID-19 worse MORE (D-N.Y.) touted the adoption of the budget, which unlocks Democrats’ go-it-alone approach.

“Democrats have labored for months to reach this point, and there are many labors to come. But I can say with absolute certainty that it will be worth doing. The Democratic budget will bring a generational transformation to how our economy works for average Americans,” Schumer said early Wednesday morning.

The budget resolution includes few details or directions to lawmakers about what to include in their spending package, but a memo on the plan sent to Democratic offices said that it’s expected to include a swath of the party’s top priorities including immigration reform, universal pre-K, expanding Medicare and combating climate change.

But to get the massive package through the Senate to fund all of the Democratic agenda items, Schumer will need total unity from his 50-member caucus.

Manchin’s statement on Wednesday is the latest sign of looming headaches.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Kyrsten SinemaSenate gives Biden big bipartisan win OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Senate passes T bipartisan infrastructure bill | Energy Dept. proposes rule aimed at increased lightbulb efficiency | Administration begins review of bird habitat Trump left open for mining Biden hails bipartisan Senate vote in victory lap speech MORE (D-Ariz.) has already signaled that she can’t support a $3.5 trillion price tag and will try to shrink the spending package as Democrats draft and negotiate it in the weeks and months ahead.

“I have … made clear that while I will support beginning this process, I do not support a bill that costs $3.5 trillion — and in the coming months, I will work in good faith to develop this legislation with my colleagues and the administration to strengthen Arizona’s economy and help Arizona’s everyday families get ahead,” Sinema said in a statement late last month.

But any push to go smaller is likely to spark fierce pushback from progressives, whose votes leadership also needs in both the House and Senate to pass the eventual speaking package.

After Sinema’s warning, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezCuomo’s fall: Will it divide Democrats in a rush for power? The media’s lionization of AOC proves sizzle always valued over steak Press: No, the progressive movement is not dead! MORE (D-N.Y.) fired back: “Good luck tanking your own party’s investment on childcare, climate action, and infrastructure.”

