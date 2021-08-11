https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2021/08/11/levin-gop-senators-backing-infrastructure-chose-tyranny/

Tuesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” nationally syndicated radio host Mark Levin, author of “American Marxism,” criticized the 19 Republican U.S. Senator who supported a Democrat-backed infrastructure bill.

Levin called them “the Madoffs of the Republican Party” and questioned how many were aware of what was in the 2,700-page legislation.

LEVIN: we choose liberty but the 19 Republicans in the Senate chose tyranny. Biden chooses tyranny and every single Democrat lockstep is for tyranny. How many people know what’s in that 2,700 page document that just passed today, with the 19 Republicans?

We have more media than ever before in this country. We have more Internet, social media, independent journalists and you really have to dig to find out.

Government by omnibus, massive bills, massive spending, massive deficits, massive expansion of the welfare is tyranny. This isn’t a representative republic anymore. You want to go in and see your congressman and senator? Good luck.

You want to call them about this bill? What are you going to say? Since it wasn’t released to you. We had 19 Republicans who supported it before the Democrat staffers even finished writing it. The congressional budget office that works for Congress said there’s at least a quarter of a trillion dollars in this that’s not paid for.

If you were in the private sector running a company and you conducted your accounting business this way you’d go to prison for life. This wouldn’t be a joke. No matter how righteous you sounded.

These Republican senators — I blame them. They are the Madoffs of the Republican Party. These are McConnell Republicans. They think they’re doing something for the people, they are destroying our currency, they are destroying our finances, they are destroying our economy.

Twenty-three percent of this bill was for hard infrastructure. There’s all kinds of junk in this bill and they drag up the — they push up the debt. Every household in America owes the federal government almost a quarter of a billion dollars with this additional infrastructure bill, almost — every household in America.

They’ve got all kinds of crucially important things in here. They’re creating a new department that promotes female truck drivers. They have a Digital Equity Act, internet access for prisoners.

What else? Federal funding of local projects called Traffic Calming. Ever hear traffic calming and road diets? It is the intentional creation of traffic jams by Buttigieg so you’ll take public transportation. They’ve got all sorts of stuff in here.

The bill doesn’t directly impose a federal miles travel tax on cars, right, Heritage? It does provide $125 million to encourage states and localities to tax every mile that you drive. It goes on and on and on.

It undermines our notion of Republicanism. It is fiscally, utterly irresponsible. And those 19 Republicans who voted for it led by McConnell. on it undermines our notion of Republicanism it is fiscally utterly irresponsible and those Republicans who voted for it led by McConnell — these are McConnell Republicans, 19, 30 voted against, 19 of them.

You know what they did? They laid the foundation for what they say is a $3.5 trillion bill coming next. It’s $5.5 trillion.

You know what’s in there? I’ll tell you. There’s free daycare, free pre-kindergarten, free community college, student loan forgiveness. What else? Making permanent the $300 weekly, what was temporary bonus unemployment payment.

You know what else is in there? They’re going to expand Medicare and Medicaid covering dental care, vision care, hearing care and Medicare is supposed to go broke. Medicare is supposed to go broke, according to the trustees if not by 2024, no later than 2026. They’re going to push it over the cliff. It’s already in deficit long-term $55 trillion.

They’re destroying our constitutional system. They’re destroying our border. They are destroying our economic system. They’re destroying our classrooms. They’re destroying everything they touch.

And I’ll say it again and I’ve said it before Joe Biden is a human pandemic his party is as radical as it gets.

Now, let me tell you something else. You brought up the book. These various American Marxist movements, whether it’s critical race theory, whether it is the degrowth movement dressed up as climate change, whether it’s the LatCrit movement, the open borders — do you know in the next bill that comes forward they want to give a pathway to citizenship to 13 million illegal aliens.

You know what else nobody’s talking about? Once they get citizenship, there’s something called chain migration. And then we’re going to have another round of amnesty with all the people Biden’s bringing in right now. This is a colossal disaster.

And let me say this: I can sit here and whine about it we all can. We need to galvanize. We need to rally. We need to understand what’s going on.

Republicans who sellout, who don’t get what’s swirling around for a few bridges and tunnels need to go. And every Republican primary write down those 19 Republicans, assuming some of them are going to run for reelection.

But we have to have a new Tea Party movement, Reagan revolution, Trump revolution, Gingrich revolution. We need to rally. We need to galvanize. That’s the point of the book “American Marxism”.

If we don’t at the grassroots, in our neighborhoods and communities stand up for own liberty and embrace some of these strategies and tactics in my book or that you may have, we’re gone. They win, with a 50-50 Senate, no mandate. With a four or five-vote majority in the House, no mandate. They win.

So we better wake the hell up. I’m done.

