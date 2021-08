https://www.oann.com/marqeta-quarterly-revenue-jumps-76/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=marqeta-quarterly-revenue-jumps-76

August 11, 2021

(Reuters) – Marqeta Inc reported a 76% jump in second-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as the payments company benefited from a surge in transactions made through its platform.

Net revenue rose to $122.27 million for the quarter ended June 30, from $69.4 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook