Toy company Mattel was bashed online for not including an Asian doll in its Tokyo Olympics Barbie line, and then had to apologize because their Asian Barbie wasn’t Asian enough.

The company had previously announced that they would be releasing Barbie dolls to celebrate athletes in the Olympics held in Tokyo, Japan.

The five dolls were meant to celebrate the new events added to the Olympics, including a skateboarder.

The campaign was criticized by some people on Twitter who complained that there wasn’t an Asian doll in the group, despite the Olympics being held in an Asian country.

“According to Mattel you can can anything , but ASIAN if you want to be included. The Olympics is literally happening in Asia. An Asian countries has the most gold medals. An Asian-American won gold in one of the biggest and most poplar event. Talk about tone deaf. Do much better!” responded one critic.

“Where is the Asian Barbie? You needed two white Barbies? Why? Most of the American women winning [medals] are not white . Why is it always the Asian Barbies that you don’t have ?!?” replied another.

“Wow. Wordless. Olympics in an Asian country yet zero attempt to represent any Asians in your collection. Shame on you,” said another critic.

Mattel’s apology appeared to claim that one of the dolls, the skateboarder, was meant to be Asian.

“Our intention to represent the Asian community with the Skateboarder doll fell short and we fully receive and recognize the feedback,” said a spokesperson for the company.

“Moving forward, we will work to find more ways to champion all representation and celebrate the amazing achievements of all Olympic athletes, who are showing us that anything is possible,” the spokesperson added.

Despite their apology, criticism is still rolling in from Twitter.

“That skateboarder Barbie looked, at best, biracial Asian/white. Which is great for biracial people, I guess,” replied one disappointed doll tweeter.

