Liberal pundit Matthew Dowd will concede that disgraced serial sexual harasser and cold-blooded killer of thousands of elderly New Yorkers Andrew Cuomo is a bad guy, but it’s important to remember that Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis are far, far worse:

Matthew Dowd is a man with perspective, people! It may be deranged, but it’s still perspective.

You heard ‘im!

But he’s Matthew Dowd.

It’s only disappointing if you forget that this is Matthew Dowd we’re dealing with. This particular horrible take is pretty much in-line with what we’d expect from him.

