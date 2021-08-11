https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/567294-mcconnell-stresses-infrastructure-is-popular-with-republicans-after-trump

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSenate Democrats try to defuse GOP budget drama 46 GOP senators warn they will not vote to raise debt ceiling Overnight Defense: No regrets from Biden as Afghanistan withdrawal nears end MORE (R-Ky.) stressed that infrastructure is popular with Democrats as well as Republicans after former President Trump Donald TrumpWyoming GOP leaders say they no longer recognize Cheney as party member GOP governors divided over response to COVID-19 surge Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win MORE criticized a $1 trillion bipartisan proposal that passed the upper chamber on Tuesday.

McConnell spoke with The Wall Street Journal after the Senate voted 69-30 to pass the bipartisan proposal, the culmination of months of negotiations between lawmakers and the White House.

McConnell, who supported the bill, said infrastructure is a bipartisan issue.

“Infrastructure is popular with both Republicans and Democrats,” he said.

“The American people, divided, sent us a 50-50 Senate and a narrowly divided House. I don’t think the message from that was, ‘Do absolutely nothing.’ And if you’re going to find an area of potential agreement, I can’t think of a better one than infrastructure, which is desperately needed,” he continued.

The bipartisan proposal, spearheaded by Sens. Kyrsten Sinema Kyrsten SinemaSenate gives Biden big bipartisan win OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Senate passes T bipartisan infrastructure bill | Energy Dept. proposes rule aimed at increased lightbulb efficiency | Administration begins review of bird habitat Trump left open for mining Biden hails bipartisan Senate vote in victory lap speech MORE (D-Ariz.) and Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanSenate gives Biden big bipartisan win OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Senate passes T bipartisan infrastructure bill | Energy Dept. proposes rule aimed at increased lightbulb efficiency | Administration begins review of bird habitat Trump left open for mining Biden hails bipartisan Senate vote in victory lap speech MORE (R-Ohio), includes roughly $550 billion in new funding for investments in roads, bridges, broadband, water and rail.

It now heads to the House, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Senate passes T bipartisan infrastructure bill | Energy Dept. proposes rule aimed at increased lightbulb efficiency | Administration begins review of bird habitat Trump left open for mining Are member subpoenas a wise move for the January 6 Select Committee? House to cut recess short, take up Democratic budget plan MORE (D-Calif.) has vowed to pass it alongside a separate $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” proposal, which includes mainly Democratic priorities and passed the Senate early Wednesday.

Ahead of the bipartisan bill’s passage, Trump ripped McConnell as “overrated” due to his support of the legislation.

“I have quietly said for years that Mitch McConnell is the most overrated man in politics—now I don’t have to be quiet anymore,” Trump said. “He is working so hard to give Biden a victory, now they’ll go for the big one, including the biggest tax increases in the history of our Country.”

McConnell declined to speak about Trump at all to the Journal.

“I’m dealing with the future, not the past,” McConnell said during a separate interview with The Washington Post when asked about Trump.

McConnell told the newspaper that he doesn’t think supporting the proposal would hurt the GOP.

“My judgment was, it would not hurt the Republican Party to be part of an agreement to do something the American people desperately need,” McConnell said.

