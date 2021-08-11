https://www.oann.com/messi-says-dream-is-to-lead-paris-st-germain-to-champions-league-glory/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=messi-says-dream-is-to-lead-paris-st-germain-to-champions-league-glory



Soccer Football – Lionel Messi Press Conference after signing for Paris St Germain – Parc des Princes, Paris, France – August 11, 2021 Paris St Germain’s Lionel Messi and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi during the press conference REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier Soccer Football – Lionel Messi Press Conference after signing for Paris St Germain – Parc des Princes, Paris, France – August 11, 2021 Paris St Germain’s Lionel Messi and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi during the press conference REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

August 11, 2021

PARIS (Reuters) – Nasser al-Khelaifi, the president and CEO of Paris St Germain, said it was an “amazing and historic day” to present Lionel Messi as a player for the French soccer powerhouse.

“He makes football magic, beautiful. He is a winner,” al-Khelaifi told a news conference.

Messi joined star-packed Paris St Germain on Tuesday after leaving Barcelona, the club where he had begun and expected to end his career.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Richard Lough; Editing by Alison Williams)

