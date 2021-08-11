http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/-Q9ZOlsIVu0/midweek-in-pictures-special-cuomo-schadenfraude-edition.php
What’s the Italian word for the German word schaenfreude? I think maybe the word I’m looking for is “Cuomo”? Certainly we’re entitled to some heavy alfredo sauce schadenfreude for Andrew, a first class Weltverderber (“world worsener”) if there ever was one. All day today I’ve been smacking my lips in anticipation of what the New York Post would come up with, and I was not disappointed!
Reminder of how our pathetic media slobbered over King Andrew: