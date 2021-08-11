https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/mike-lindell-higher-net-favorability-aoc-new-poll/

MyPillow CEO and conservative superstar Mike Lindell has a higher net favorability than Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, according to a new poll.

Lindell also rated higher than former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Senator Lindsey Graham, according to a new The Economist/YouGov poll.

Mediaite reports that when asked “Do you have a favorable or an unfavorable opinion of” Lindell, 28 percent of all respondents said they viewed Lindell either “very favorably” (14%) or “somewhat favorably” (12%) versus 30 percent who said they viewed Lindell either “very unfavorably” or “somewhat unfavorably,” a net favorability of minus two points.

When looking only at Republicans, Lindell’s net favorability was +39, and among Democrats, minus 38, with 44 percent of people saying they didn’t know whether they held a favorable or unfavorable view.

Meanwhile Ocasio-Cortez has a minus 8 net rating, which was divided +54 among Democrats and -54 among Republicans.

Disgraced former Governor Cuomo had a minus 48-point net rating, with both parties pretty much in agreement about him.

Graham came in with minus 15 — with 19 percent of Republicans viewing him unfavorably.

The Mediaite report noted that “even Desantis, who is popular among Republicans, could only tie Lindell’s net rating at 32 percent favorable and 34 percent unfavorable.”

