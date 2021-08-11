https://www.theblaze.com/news/minneapolis-democrat-hogan-police-station-burning

A leading Minneapolis Democratic Party official drew ire online recently after describing the riotous torching of a police station following George Floyd’s death last year as an “act of pure righteousness.”

What are the details?

Devin Hogan, the chair of the Minneapolis Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party — the state affiliate of the national Democratic Party — claimed in an op-ed for Southside Pride last week that Black Lives Matter rioters’ decision to set the city’s Third Precinct ablaze last May was a justifiable and “genuine revolutionary moment.”

According to Hogan, the violent

burning and pillaging of the police station was a measured, “proportional response.” Why? Because, he exclaimed, “The cops started it.”

“The youth of Minneapolis have grown up seeing the police murder people who look like them without consequences. They are out of f***s to give,” he wrote. “They killed George Floyd and took every opportunity to escalate, agitate and make things worse. The cops are rioting and the people are responding.”

“Like it or not, setting the Third Precinct on fire was a genuine revolutionary moment,” he continued. “An act of pure righteousness to open new worlds of understanding. The people declared themselves ungovernable and unilaterally took their power back. The largest international human rights movement in modern history had begun. The youth of Minneapolis carried all of this.”

“The cops started it,” he melodramatically repeated.

What else?

Hogan’s column immediately drew backlash and ridicule online from critics who claimed he was fomenting further violence.

After all, in the op-ed, the Democrat also called on protesters to “keep focus” whilst praising the violent actions.

“Eyes on the prize,” he wrote. “Remember the demand of the streets. The blood and treasure spent. This is our job. Minneapolis must answer the call. For real this time. For real for real. Do it for the kids.

Then in response to criticism this week, Hogan doubled down on his message and defended his words. In a

since-deleted Facebook post, the Democrat said the following, according to the Washington Examiner:

The truth hurts. Accurately describing reality is not a call to arms. Explaining the conditions of violent repression with the reasons why and how people react to that oppression is not condoning violence. Fetishizing decorum over substance is a hallmark of white supremacy. If antiracism offends your sensibilities then please use this moment to examine the role you play in maintaining and upholding these systems. Which side are you on?

