https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61152960bbafd42ff589662e
Stephen Maturen/GettyWell, it looks like the “con is winding down.”Trump-boosting pillow salesman Mike Lindell had offered $5 million to anyone who showed up to his three-day “cyber symposium” and could disprove his claims that China hacked the 2020 presidential election via voting machines.That offer is no longer on the table as of Wednesday evening, according to Josh Merritt, the MyPillow CEO’s lead cyber expert.In an interview with The Washington Times on Wednesday, Merritt acknowledged that