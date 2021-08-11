https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/11/narcissism-on-parade-texas-dems-clearly-hoping-to-record-some-arrest-drama-after-house-warrant/

The Texas Democrats who fled to Washington, DC for their backfired flee-ibuster that ended up being a Covid-19 spreader could be arrested at some point:

Rep. Eddie Rodriguez has this message for House Republicans on behalf of the Texas Dems:

They’re begging — kinda sad. But hey, they’d get the attention they clearly crave.

Also special are these Texas Dems opposing the filibuster while essentially doing the same thing themselves to block GOP legislation.

“Stunts” is all they have. Obviously doing their jobs is out of the question.

These Dems’ wailing about denying the will of the people is as “projection” as it gets.

They’re also for vaccine passports, so the opposition to voter ID is ironic.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...