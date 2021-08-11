http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/2DK8CXY0YrU/index.html

At 2:20 p.m. ET, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will conduct a nationwide test of the wireless emergency alert system and its emergency alert system in coordination with the Federal Communication Commission, according to their news release

The alerts will also have a unique tone and vibration so they are accessible to people with disabilities, according to the news release.

The wireless alerts will only go to cell phones that have opted in.

“The test is intended to ensure public safety officials have the methods and systems that will deliver urgent alerts and warnings to the public in times of an emergency or disaster,” the news release says.