FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally to mark the 5th anniversary of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov’s murder and to protest against proposed amendments to the country’s constitution, in Moscow, Russia February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally to mark the 5th anniversary of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov’s murder and to protest against proposed amendments to the country’s constitution, in Moscow, Russia February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

August 11, 2021

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny faces new criminal charges of establishing an organisation that poses threats to the rights of Russian citizens, the investigative committee said in a statement on Wednesday.

The investigators said Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, which Russia labelled an “extremist” group and outlawed in June, carried out the functions of a foreign agent and incited citizens to commit illegal acts.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alison Williams)

