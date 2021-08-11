https://www.theepochtimes.com/new-yorks-kathy-hochul-vows-change-as-cuomo-resigns-unrepentant_3945122.html

New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday promised there will be a change in the workplace when she becomes the governor in two weeks, replacing Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“At the end of my term, whenever it ends, nobody will ever describe my administration as a toxic work environment,” Hochul said in her first news briefing in Albany, after Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday following allegations of sexual harassment.

Hochul will become New York’s first woman governor on Aug. 24, when Cuomo’s resignation is effective.

“I’m fully prepared to assume the responsibilities of the 57th governor of New York,” the 62-year-old Democrat from western New York said Wednesday.

“I know the job, I fought for the same policies, that’s why I’m more prepared than anyone could possibly be for this position,” Hochul added.

She noted that the two-week transition period “was not what [she] asked for” but that she looks forward to a “smooth transition, which [Cuomo] promised.”

“Over the next two weeks, I will continue meetings with current and potential Cabinet officials,” Hochul said, adding, “I’ll build out my senior staff. And I’ll do what I’ve always done. I will travel the state to meet New Yorkers, to listen to them, to assure them that I’ve got their backs.”

Cuomo’s resignation comes after the state attorney general concluded in a report that he had sexually harassed 11 women and that his chamber mishandled allegations against him.

Hochul said she would not retain any Cuomo staffer who were implicated in “unethical” behavior in retaliating against the women who alleged Cuomo harassed them.

The report found that Cuomo aides, including Melissa DeRosa, had retaliated against former staffer Lindsey Boylan after she announced sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo.

Cuomo’s departure announcement came shortly after DeRosa resigned.

The 63-year-old Cuomo has denied the allegations against him, and said that the claims were politically motivated.

But he said that a likely impeachment trial would pose a challenge for New York amid the pandemic, so it was best for him to “step aside and let government get back to governing.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation, in New York, on Aug. 10, 2021. (Seth Wenig/AP Photo)

An impeachment investigation into Cuomo was underway since March in the state legislature over his conduct with women as well as his administration’s under-reporting of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, and whether he received help from staffers in writing a book about dealing with the pandemic.

The investigation was set to finish in upcoming weeks; lawmakers have yet to say whether they will drop the impeachment investigation.

When asked how she would handle nursing home deaths, Hochul said her administration would be “fully transparent.”

Hochul became Cuomo’s second Lt. governor in 2014.

Before sharing a ticket with Cuomo, Hochul was a county clerk who opposed the idea of allowing unauthorized immigrants to apply for driver’s licenses—an idea that would become law during Cuomo’s administration.

Asked Wednesday about what is known as the Green Light Law, Hochul said her position “has now evolved, and that evolution coincides with the evolution of many people” in New York.

“I’m proud of supporting that law,” she said.

Hochul faces 16 months left in the term concluding in late 2022, when she must decide whether she wants to run in the election be in November 2022 to secure four more years as governor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Mimi Nguyen Ly Reporter Mimi Nguyen Ly is a reporter based in Australia. She covers world news with a focus on U.S. news. Contact her at mimi.nl@epochtimes.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

