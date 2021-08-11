https://www.oann.com/nigeria-to-lift-twitter-ban-minister-says/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=nigeria-to-lift-twitter-ban-minister-says



August 11, 2021

ABUJA (Reuters) – Nigeria will soon lift its ban on Twitter, the information minister said on Tuesday.

The government had suspended the social media platform in Nigeria on June 4 after it removed a post from President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened to punish regional secessionists.

(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Alison Williams)

