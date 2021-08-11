https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/11/no-mean-tweets-though-heres-where-the-inflation-biden-says-will-be-helped-by-more-spending-is-hitting-the-hardest/

We told you this morning that the Biden administration is begging OPEC+ to pump more oil to save Americans from the mess the Biden administration created. That’s from the administration led by the president who wants everybody to believe that trillions more in spending will help ease inflation.

Speaking of inflation…

Rest assured, whatever Biden’s “fix” for this is will only end up making the problem worse.

Remember when Biden promised not to raise taxes on the middle class? Good times.

And just wait until the “infrastructure bill” kicks in.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...