https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/11/no-mean-tweets-though-heres-where-the-inflation-biden-says-will-be-helped-by-more-spending-is-hitting-the-hardest/

We told you this morning that the Biden administration is begging OPEC+ to pump more oil to save Americans from the mess the Biden administration created. That’s from the administration led by the president who wants everybody to believe that trillions more in spending will help ease inflation.

Speaking of inflation…

Here’s where inflation is running high: Car rental 73.5% (y/y)

Gas 41.8

Used cars 41.7

Hotels 24.1

Airfare 19

Utility gas 19

Dresses 18.8

Wash machines 17.9

Pork roast 13.7

Moving 13.3

Bacon 11.1

Steaks 10.7

TVs 9.9

Fish 8.5

Sports equip 7.2

New cars 6.4

Rent (OER) 2.4 — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) August 11, 2021

Rest assured, whatever Biden’s “fix” for this is will only end up making the problem worse.

Thank you Biden for no mean tweets 🥰 https://t.co/XDcgzArH5g — Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) August 11, 2021

Sadly it might get worse 🤧 https://t.co/axKXKx7h7S — ❤️‍🔥 (@E_GODl) August 11, 2021

Remember when Biden promised not to raise taxes on the middle class? Good times.

middle class Americans forced to pay for the consequences of a Biden presidency. https://t.co/xG1WnTIKmA — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) August 11, 2021

And just wait until the “infrastructure bill” kicks in.

