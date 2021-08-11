An Obama-appointed federal judge seemingly wants harsher punishments and steeper fines for those who breached the U.S. Capitol on January 6 during a sentencing hearing for a man who pled guilty to joining the Capitol riot last week.

Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell has questioned no-prison misdemeanor plea deals as an insufficient “deterrence” against individuals who participated in “terrorizing members of Congress.”

Additionally, Judge Howell suggested Monday that fines for Capitol breachers are far too low, claiming American taxpayers are footing a $500 million bill in damages — an ambiguous estimate — while U.S. prosecutors are apparently asking defendants to pay only $1.5 million in restitution.

Specifically, according to The Washington Post, Howell is displeased with the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington seeking to require $2,000 in each felony case and $500 in each misdemeanor case.

The judge “challenged the toughness” of the Biden DOJ by highlighting a plea hearing for a Colorado Springs man who admitted to one of four nonviolent misdemeanor counts of picketing at the U.S. Capitol, the Post reported, adding that “Howell has already asked in another defendant’s plea hearing whether no-prison misdemeanor plea deals offered by the government are too lenient for individuals involved in ‘terrorizing members of Congress,’ asking pointedly whether the government had ‘any concern about deterrence?’”