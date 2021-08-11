http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/1VcZbkoONoA/

Over one million Americans have obtained a third Moderna or Pfizer unauthorized vaccine booster shot, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) internal briefing document reveals.

ABC News first reported that the “estimated 1.1 million… is likely is an undercount because although it counts Moderna and Pfizer shot recipients it ignores people who may have received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and got another shot.”

Florida is reported to have the largest number of individuals choosing the booster shot, trailed by Ohio, California, Illinois, and Tennessee.

It is unknown if any individuals obtained doctors’ orders to receive the third shot, as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “hasn’t authorized a third shot to boost immunity, although there are reports of some physicians encouraging severely immunocompromised patients to do so.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci stated Sunday he hopes the FDA will generally approve the coronavirus vaccines, along with a third booster.

“No one wants to get ahead of the FDA, because they’re an independent group that makes their decision — then that’s good in many respects because there will never be any concern that we’re influencing them,” Fauci said on NBC. “I hope that it will be within the next few weeks. I hope that it’s within the month of August.”

Fauci also said Monday that the Chinese coronavirus “will disappear” when the “majority of the population [are] vaccinated,” noting “we don’t know what that threshold is.”

He also admitted Monday he is playing politics with people’s health. “I don’t want to get into the politics, but sometimes you almost have to,” Fauci stated to USA Today when asked what he thought of those who are forming their own opinions about coronavirus vaccine and mask mandates.

Meanwhile, a report surfaced Monday that White House officials are frustrated by the CDC’s lack of coronavirus data transparency.

“Top Biden officials are growing frustrated with the lack of internal visibility into data being collected by the CDC, particularly as they try to deal with Delta’s spread,” the Axios report read.

“That’s where the tension is, like ‘Where the hell are the data?’” a source questioned.

According to the New York Times on August 11, 59 percent of all ages have at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. Fifty percent are fully vaccinated, and 81 percent of those 65 years or older are fully vaccinated.

