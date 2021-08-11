https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/11/pandora-is-that-you-blue-checked-econ-prof-and-nyt-contributor-doesnt-think-we-should-foot-the-bill-for-covid19-vaccine-skeptics-lifestyle-choice/

Vaccines are a good thing. They’ve saved countless lives.

But the prospect of a COVID19 vaccine mandate appears to be having the opposite of its intended effect and making vaccine skeptics even more leery about getting their shot.

And now, with stuff like this, even people who are wholly in favor of the COVID19 vaccine want to slam on the brakes:

I wondered how long it would take for this to be suggested. Perhaps we are near this tipping point. Don’t want the COVID-19 vaccine? Then pay the full cost if you land in the hospital https://t.co/toeN2Qxcl2 — Brad Spellberg (@BradSpellberg) August 6, 2021

University of Michigan economics professor and New York Times contributor Justin Wolfers seems to think this is the way forward:

When anti-vaxxers rack up tens of thousands of dollars in hospital bills, who pays? Think about it, and you’ll realize that their political positions are effectively being subsidized by members of insurance pools, taxpayers, and the vaccinated. — Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) August 10, 2021

The problem is not just that antivaxxers are risking the health of kids and the immunocompromised and all of us at risk of breakthrough infections. It’s also that when they hurt themselves, we pay. — Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) August 10, 2021

Slopes don’t get any more slippery than that one.

trust me bro this is one box you do not want to open https://t.co/cVxzfoZbei — Evan (@EvanPlatinum) August 11, 2021

What Evan said.

Should hospitals start asking ER patients if they were wearing a seatbelt? — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) August 10, 2021

Should there be an obesity tax? — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) August 10, 2021

You going to have this same kind of discontent and anger at obese people!? — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) August 10, 2021

Replace ‘anti-vaxxers’ with ‘HIV+’ or ‘drug overdose.’ https://t.co/1GVQBFafLz — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) August 10, 2021

How far do you go with this thinking? What about people who eat unhealthily? People who have casual sex? People who have 6 kids? — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) August 10, 2021

You either have to know this is an asinine comment or you’re suggesting that we also must now blame and shame the overweight and smokers and for the strain they put on the system? — The Currency of Cool (@currencyofcool) August 10, 2021

Justin Wolfers had better be in tip-top physical and mental shape.

Hmmmm mmmmm. Profound. Let’s try that perspective on some other demographic and lifestyle minorities and see if you find the outrage as justified https://t.co/EDqxLc6qiN — c o o l a i r (@6MgCitrusZyn) August 11, 2021

This rationale 100% applies to people who don’t exercise, eat unhealthy diets, are obese and refuse to change, etc. But no liberal would shame them like this and malign them like they’re non-human, monetized burdens on society. Also, look who isn’t vaccinated & get back to us: https://t.co/g2ba8ncwPa — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 10, 2021

Ahem:

That’s very racist of you considering the core demographics of the Vaccine Resisters are Black and Brown POCs pic.twitter.com/ilhnuM3ePi — The Gaybibi (@BCinKW) August 10, 2021

Members of some racial minority groups have much lower vaccination rates. You think they don’t deserve hospital care if they get sick? Or is it only unvaccinated people from the majority group that you would turn away? — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) August 10, 2021

You sure this is the road you want to take, Justin? Because there’s still time to turn around, you know.

This is how, ‘Healthcare is a human right,’ turns into, ‘Your healthcare costs too much.’ https://t.co/1GVQBFafLz — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) August 10, 2021

“Healthcare is a human right until I disagree with you.”

Isn’t healthcare a human right? Is it less of a human right if one disagrees with another one’s politics? — 🅑🅡🅨🅐🅝🅣 (@hypest_ion) August 10, 2021

People like Justin Wolfers don’t even hear themselves, do they?

You can make this claim about almost anything, and thank Obamacare https://t.co/8rFGZA8vS8 — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) August 10, 2021

It’s almost as if government involvement in health care is a very, very bad idea.

And this is why no health care costs should be covered by government. Because of judgmental minders like you. — Jay (@OneFineJay) August 10, 2021

Remember, everyone who supports “free healthcare” has this same opinion about your medical autonomy. To say that the government is responsible for your body is to say that the government *owns* your body, and can modify it however it likes. https://t.co/EB9Mn4s7mi — society inhabitant (@nixonist) August 11, 2021

