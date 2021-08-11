https://www.theepochtimes.com/pentagon-service-members-can-request-exceptions-to-covid-vaccine-mandate_3943561.html

A Pentagon spokesperson said military service members could request exceptions to the soon-to-be-mandated COVID-19 vaccines, which would be determined by individual military service regulations.

“There is a religious exemption possibility for any mandatory vaccine, and there’s a process that we go through to counsel the individual both from a medical and from a command perspective about using a religious exemption,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

The department would make sure that every individual with reservations gets proper counseling on the COVID vaccine’s safety and efficacy, Kirby said. Both a medical professional and a commander would counsel the individual about the risks of not being vaccinated and how that might affect deployability, assignments, travel, teammates, and the mission.

“We take freedom of religion and worship seriously in the military. It’s one of the things that we sign up to defend,” Kirby said. “And so it’s something that’s done very carefully.”

Service members could also apply for medical exemptions, Kirby said.

“The primary care physician will be able to help make that determination,” he added.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Monday that the Department of Defense would require all active-duty military members to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I want you to know that I will seek the President’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) licensure, whichever comes first,” Austin said in a memo sent to all Pentagon employees.

Currently, the three COVID-19 vaccines in America—Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson—are all under emergency use authorization.

Austin didn’t mention the possible exemptions, and a Pentagon spokesperson declined to answer at the time.

President Joe Biden expressed his support for the mandate almost immediately.

“I strongly support Secretary Austin’s message to the force today on the Department of Defense’s plan to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required vaccinations for our service members not later than mid-September,” Biden said in a statement.

“These vaccines will save lives. Period. They are safe. They are effective. Over 350 million shots have been given in the United States alone,” Biden continued.

According to Pentagon, more than 73 percent of active-duty military members have received at least one shot of the vaccine to date.

“We have every expectation that once the vaccines are made mandatory, the troops are going to … do the right thing,” Kirby said.

