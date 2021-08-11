https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/11/peter-doocy-backs-jen-psaki-into-a-corner-on-joe-biden-pushing-vaccine-hesitancy-leaving-psaki-with-no-choice-but-to-get-desperate-video/

At today’s White House press briefing, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Jen Psaki if Joe Biden sowing seeds of doubt about COVID19 vaccine efficacy and safety on the presidential campaign trail may have contributed to ongoing vaccine hesitancy.

And as someone who claims to have fielded this line of questioning many times, Jen Psaki should be able to come up with something a lot better than this:

Well, at least Aaron Rupar thinks she did a good job:

Aaron thinks that’s a solid own. But when they have to fall back on the fish tank cleaner and Lysol stuff, you know they’ve got nothing.

They honestly think we’ve all forgotten about this:

Narrator: We haven’t forgotten about any of it.

If nothing else, Psaki’s answer — or, rather, her lack thereof — serves as a great illustration of the value Peter Doocy brings to these pressers.

