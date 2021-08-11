https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/11/peter-doocy-backs-jen-psaki-into-a-corner-on-joe-biden-pushing-vaccine-hesitancy-leaving-psaki-with-no-choice-but-to-get-desperate-video/

At today’s White House press briefing, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Jen Psaki if Joe Biden sowing seeds of doubt about COVID19 vaccine efficacy and safety on the presidential campaign trail may have contributed to ongoing vaccine hesitancy.

And as someone who claims to have fielded this line of questioning many times, Jen Psaki should be able to come up with something a lot better than this:

Peter Doocy presses Jen Psaki on if Joe Biden’s campaign trail claim that he didn’t “trust Donald Trump,” as his administration underwent Operation Warp Speed, contributed to vaccine hesitancy: pic.twitter.com/kj3z1MoZAe — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 11, 2021

Well, at least Aaron Rupar thinks she did a good job:

“I would note that at the time, just for context, the former president was also suggesting people inject versions of poison into their veins to cure Covid” — Jen Psaki to Peter Doocy pic.twitter.com/qdnySKMR3B — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 11, 2021

Aaron thinks that’s a solid own. But when they have to fall back on the fish tank cleaner and Lysol stuff, you know they’ve got nothing.

They honestly think we’ve all forgotten about this:

Narrator: We haven’t forgotten about any of it.

Biden trusts the same data experts and scientists advising Trump? Does she even know how badly she failed in this response? — Dennis 🇺🇸 (@Dennis_Klaman) August 11, 2021

She never answers a question. Just more word salad. https://t.co/2ui9nESJQl — Pamela Scott (@PamelaS99694909) August 11, 2021

I have yet to see her answer one of Doosy’s questions outright. She ducks, spins, and changes the topic, but never actually answers the question. — Freedom Fighter (@hinds24) August 11, 2021

She’ll have to circle back — Chris Hitchcock (@Chris_Hitchcock) August 11, 2021

If nothing else, Psaki’s answer — or, rather, her lack thereof — serves as a great illustration of the value Peter Doocy brings to these pressers.

@pdoocy is just fantastic and @PressSec is always caught off guard by him. Great job! https://t.co/Qff7d7U9Hm — IndiGirl (@IndiGirl1622) August 11, 2021

Seriously, does any other journalist besides Doocey even f%cking show up to these briefings??! — Gay Lumberjack (@cranepurveyor) August 11, 2021

If Doocy wasn’t there, these things would basically be a Democratic party mixer. — I M Groovin (@groovin_i) August 11, 2021

