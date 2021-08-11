https://www.theblaze.com/shows/fearless-with-jason-whitlock/jason-whitlock-hall-of-fame-speeches

On the latest episode of “Fearless,” BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock and James “Uncle Jimmy” Dodds contrasted this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame speeches with the 2019 words of inductee Champ Bailey and explained why Peyton Manning, Calvin Johnson, Alan Faneca, and John Lynch’s enshrinement speech themes of responsibility, accountability, and action might just be a barometer of good things to come.

Uncle Jimmy suggested Champ Bailey’s call for certain “black brothers” to “please keep your mouth shut” during his 2019 HOF speech was likely directed at Jason.

“And to my black brothers, if you do not have anything positive to say about our social challenges, please keep your mouth shut,” Bailey stated amid a tearful social justice message.

“I don’t think he was taking a shot at me,” Jason responded. “But if he was, more power to him. And he can get this work if he really wants to have a debate with me about any of the stuff he’s talking about.”

Next, the discussion turned to talk of Trayvon Martin, whose controversial death lit up the headlines in 2012.

Watch the video clip below to catch more of the conversation or enjoy the full episode of “Fearless With Jason Whitlock” here:

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock and Uncle Jimmy, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

