Protests erupted in Tennessee and Kentucky on Tuesday over school mask mandates and forced vaccinations.

“We want to have our own right and have our own decision to decide to wear a mask or not. That’s why I’m here today and that’s the right that I have to make that for my child as a recommendation,” said parent Keri Blare from Collierville School District in Tennessee, according to WREG Memphis.

“We want the freedom to raise our kids the way we see fit and we’re not going to allow the government to come along to tell us how to do it,” another parent said.

The anti mask at schools revolution is underway in Tennessee. These are the people who couldn’t get in the meeting tonight. They’ve never seen a crowd this big before for a school board meeting. pic.twitter.com/GXTDmPks6A — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 11, 2021

“I definitely think it should be our parent’s decision. There is a very small fraction of people at school that actually are wearing a mask and so I think not wearing a mask speaks for itself,” a student asserted, per WKRN, before the school board passed the mask mandate for elementary school students, staff, and visitors by a seven to three vote.

Likewise in Edgewood, Kentucky, hundreds were “protesting the requirement of COVID-19 [Chinese coronavirus] vaccinations for employees throughout the Greater Cincinnati Health Systems,” WLWT5 NBC reported Tuesday. All 11 healthcare facilities decided to mandate the vaccine.

“None of us want to lose our job…the reason I came out here, is because, well, I’ve been a nurse for 13 years, and I’ve never taken a vaccine,” Crystal Real, a registered nurse, stated.

Another registered nurse, Darlene Miller, said that “It’s not about the vaccine, there’s plenty of people here who have had the vaccine and there’s plenty of people who haven’t, and the choice should be yours to make without being threatened with your job.”

Over 1000 people showed up in NKY to oppose forced vaccinations today. I support health care workers who were praised last year but are now being told they’ll be fired if they don’t get the Covid vax. @SavannahLMaddox has filed a bill to prohibit employers from requiring the vax. pic.twitter.com/keueKKNBB5 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) August 11, 2021

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) took note of the crowd in his home state and tweeted support for the protests.

“Over 1000 people showed up in NKY to oppose forced vaccinations today. I support health care workers who were praised last year but are now being told they’ll be fired if they don’t get the Covid vax,” he tweeted.

